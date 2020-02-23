Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Carriage Services news, COO William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,116 shares of company stock worth $51,948. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $395.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

