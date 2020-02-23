Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Carter’s by 178.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $55,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carter’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $110.73 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

