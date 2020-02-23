CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBFV opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

