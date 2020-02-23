CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives $61.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

