ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya Sells 24,200 Shares

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $1,213,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCXI opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,536,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

