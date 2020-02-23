Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by BC Partners Advisors L.P.

BC Partners Advisors L.P. cut its position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,772,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352,546 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for approximately 94.8% of BC Partners Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BC Partners Advisors L.P. owned about 84.99% of Chewy worth $9,824,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,802 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,584,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $439,414.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

