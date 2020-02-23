Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Churchill Downs worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $161.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.44. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

