Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter worth $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter worth $190,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 68.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period.

Get Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $35,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CEM opened at $10.49 on Friday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.