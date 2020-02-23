Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.