Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

