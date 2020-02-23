Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 619,524 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 619,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 192.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 186,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $819.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.28. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

