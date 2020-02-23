Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Financial Corp(Maryland) an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35. Community Financial Cor has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Community Financial Corp(Maryland) news, CEO William J. Pasenelli acquired 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. acquired 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

