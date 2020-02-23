Confluence Wealth Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

