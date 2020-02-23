ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $58.44 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

