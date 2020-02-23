Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Construction Partners worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $175,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $913.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.84. Construction Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

