Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,691 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cott were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 15.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,302,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 137.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 13.9% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE COT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cott Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

