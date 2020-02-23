Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.37 ($65.54).

Shares of FRE opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.63. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

