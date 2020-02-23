Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 375,557 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cree were worth $45,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,513 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cree by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Charter Equity assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

