Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

NYSE:CMI opened at $167.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.