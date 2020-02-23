DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $1,137,600.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 4,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DexCom stock opened at $291.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.41. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

