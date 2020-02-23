Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 2,755 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 65.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 25.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.