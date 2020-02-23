Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 7,140 Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.13% of DASAN Zhone Solutions worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.12. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

DZSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.