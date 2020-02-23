Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Ferrari stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

