Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TEF stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Telefonica S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

