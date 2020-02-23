Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

