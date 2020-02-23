Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $209.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $152.99 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

