Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in General Motors by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 507,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

