Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Allergan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Allergan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

NYSE AGN opened at $200.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

