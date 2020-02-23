Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $205,000 in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 528,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,341,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,255,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $988,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,482 shares of company stock worth $16,418,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.