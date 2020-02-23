Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after buying an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 32.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

