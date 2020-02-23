Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ABB by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in ABB by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.