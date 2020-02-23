Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.