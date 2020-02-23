Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $89.05 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

