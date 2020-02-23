Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $255.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.