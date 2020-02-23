Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 1,399 Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,359 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

