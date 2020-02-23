Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 17,097 Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Office Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Office Depot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,796,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 111,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Office Depot by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Office Depot by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

ODP stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.