Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 6,495 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1,546.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

