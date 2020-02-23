Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 9,883 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.