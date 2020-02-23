Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apache by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Apache by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Apache by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Apache by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 336,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of APA opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

