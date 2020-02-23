Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 19,867 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 143,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 283,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This is a boost from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.