Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $133.95 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

