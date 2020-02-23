Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $215,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $222.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $156.90 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

