Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

BCOV stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brightcove Inc has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

