Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nlight by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nlight by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nlight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nlight by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nlight stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Nlight Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $105,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,405 shares of company stock valued at $419,298 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

