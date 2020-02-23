DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €233.85 ($271.91).

Allianz stock opened at €230.70 ($268.26) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €222.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €214.89. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

