DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($43.52).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €35.80 ($41.63) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.52.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

