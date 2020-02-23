Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,474 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Bandwidth worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,921,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 over the last three months. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

