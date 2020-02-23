Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COLD opened at $34.81 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

