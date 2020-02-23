Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

