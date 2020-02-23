Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,130,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 40,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

NYSE NEE opened at $277.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $185.76 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

